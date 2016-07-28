Local women weigh in on Hillary Clinton's historical nomination

As Hillary Clinton is expected to make history Thursday when she accepts her party's nomination, WTOL 11 wanted to know what local women think about the milestone.

"I have a lot of confidence in her," says Nancy Browne, who is a Hillary Clinton supporter.

Browne believes Clinton is qualified to be President and says her nomination sends a positive message to all women.

"I think it's a great step for women. It means that you can advance. You can go as high as you wanna go," says Browne.

Nicole Woodard agrees, "I'm excited. I'm excited to see where this goes. Obama was the first black President. Now we've got a woman president. I'm excited for the future."

Woodard admits she did prefer Bernie Sanders, but is on board with Hillary and says while she's dealt with her fair share of controversy that dampens the mood of her historical nomination, it comes with politics.

"Yeah, but there's controversy on both sides. I think all political parties have some sort of stuff show up," she says.

WTOL 11 spoke with a number of women who didn't want to provide a quote, but say they're not particularly excited about this historical moment because they don't think Hillary Clinton will make a great president.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.