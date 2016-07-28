DNC: What OH delegates are looking for in Hillary Clinton's speech

Hillary Clinton officially clinched the nomination Tuesday night.

A two-hour roll call vote came to an end with Senator Bernie Sanders pushing to stop it and get Clinton the nomination.

Since then we've seen her twice at the convention, once in a video message live from New York later that night and then again Wednesday night, when she walked on stage and waved to a packed arena with President Obama following his speech.

But Thursday night, she will officially accept her party's nomination.

Ohio delegates from northwest Ohio talk about what they would like to hear from her when she takes the stage.

"To hear Hillary explain how the country is going to move forward in her own words," said Yvonne Harper, Toledo City Council. "Last night we heard all the heavy hitters - President Obama, Joe Biden, our new elect Vice President Kaine - he talked, now it's her turn. This is a woman's opportunity. And I'm so excited to be here to hear those famous words. I'm with her."

Mike Friedman of the 11th Senate District State Central Committee said he wants to hear more about how everyone will come together.

"What I'm really hoping to see out of our Madame President, if you don't mind me saying that, is a coalescing of everybody in this country. Not only Bernie's people, but everybody. Because that's what the Democratic Party is all about, is inclusiveness," he said.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she wants to hear about how Hillary Clinton's presidency would build upon the work President Obama has done.

"I want to hear her lay out her plan and how she's going to continue the work that president Obama has done. And we're going to continue to move the country forward," she said. "I think it's an exciting night because we're making history by having a candidate that's female that will be our next president, first female, and I just am so excited to hear what she's going to say because it's about hope."

Senator Sherrod Brown will be speaking Thursday night. An aide of the Ohio senator said Brown was supposed to speak ahead of Joe Biden, but the program ran long.

