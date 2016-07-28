Toledo man arrested for assault of police dog, girlfriend

Daniel Bensman arrested and charged for domestic violence and assault. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police have arrested a man for domestic violence to his girlfriend and assault of a police dog.

This happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

TPD arrested Daniel Bensman after responding to a call of domestic violence.

The victim reported Bensman had slapped her arms and twisted them, causing her pain. The Toledo man has been charged with domestic violence in the past.

A police dog was also harmed during the arrest.

The dog was assisting TPD when Bensman reportedly picked it up by the throat and choked it causing it to be unable to breath. This caused a 'substantial risk of death' to the animal.

Bensman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault of a police dog.

He was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday morning.

