Suspect in Chelsea Bruck murder granted competency evaluation

The man arrested last Friday and charged with the murder of Chelsea Bruck was back in court on Thursday afternoon for a probable cause conference, but the judge never got to decide if the case should be sent to Circuit court.

Just a couple of feet away from Chelsea Bruck's mother and family members, Daniel Clay walked into the District court courtroom and approached judge Jack Vitale.

He said nothing, but his attorney Russell Smith said Clay had appeared distraught in jail and was seen by psychiatric personnel and was on medication.

Smith asked the judge for a competency evaluation, and it was granted.

When asked after the hearing if he believed his client is innocent, Smith said, “He's presumed innocent by law. It's constitutionally guaranteed.”

Clay is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck.

She had left a Halloween party in October 2014 and went missing. Her body was found in April 2015 in Ash Township northern Monroe County.

A new Michigan law that allows DNA to be collected on a felony arrest, not all the way to a conviction, led them right to Clay.

When he was charged in the theft of tattoo equipment in May, his DNA sample was taken. Investigators say it was a match on DNA found on Bruck's Halloween costume.

Clay's attorney said it is the law in Michigan right now, but he doesn't like it.

“If they're facing charges, they're presumed to be innocent. The fact that someone is charged and has DNA taken is of course a violation of his civil rights,” Smith said.

When asked what he thought about law enforcement stating Clay’s DNA was a match, Smith responded, “Well if they said that, they said that.”

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Michael Roehrig wouldn't comment on the case as it relates to the new law about DNA collection.

But generally speaking about DNA, he said, “DNA as an investigating tool has been around for some time and it certainly is a big advantage for law enforcement investigators who often times have limited amounts of evidence to collect at a crime scene.”

Daniel Clay's competency evaluation at an Ann Arbor facility must be done within 60 days. The judge said if the competency report comes before that time, attorneys and Clay must return to court within five days.

Roehrig told the judge that the Bruck family appreciates all of the help that the media provided when Bruck went missing, but that they request privacy and no contact from the media.

The judge said he had no authority to restrict the media but hoped it would be respectful.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.