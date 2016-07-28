'Toledo can't stop the feeling' video makes Toledoans proud

"Toledo can't stop the feeling!" It's the video Toledoans across the city are talking about - a music video match up compiling all that is Toledo!

The City of Toledo posted the video onto their Facebook page Wednesday, and since then it has been shared across social media thousands of times.

The video features a lot of common center pieces of Toledo, including Fifth Third Field, UT's Glass Bowl, the Toledo Zoo and the Imagination Station.

People like Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, mascots, Toledo Movers and Shakers, and even Chrys Peterson and Jerry Anderson showed off their moves to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling."

The video was put together and organized by two Toledoans, Andrew Zepeda and Josh Nagel. It shines a light on what the Glass City has to offer.

"Something that is positive like this to get people excited about Toledo again it is great to see everyone excited about it," said Nagel.

Nagel says there was so much more he and Andrew Z would have liked to have added, but that it was a personal project between the two of them with zero funding.

"I thought it would be good for the moral of the city to do this, so I started sending out text messages when I got the idea," said Zepeda. "Mike Bell, the Mayor's office, everybody said 'I'm on, I'm on.'"

Detroit and Flint have put together similar videos.

As for this one, there's a chance Toledoans could see it on the big screen at Fifth Third Field the next time they are there for a Mud Hens game.

Beyond that, the video makes one message very clear: Toledoans can't stop feeling proud of their city.

Check out more of Nagel's work here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.