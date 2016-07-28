Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson reflects on Clinton nomination

Hillary Clinton is excepted to officially accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night in Philadelphia, becoming the first woman presidential nominee of a major political party in U.S. history.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is in Philadelphia for her first convention, representing Ohio as a delegate along with councilwoman Yvonne Harper.

She was on the convention floor for the historic roll call that made Clinton the Democrat's nominee.

"Every vote, where it was or Bernie Sanders or whether it was for Hillary Clinton was recorded," Hicks-Hudson said. "And every group was able to cheer for their candidate. And that's what democracy is about."

Hicks-Hudson said the historic nomination touched her personally.

"That is something that's very close and dear to my heart," she said, "You know, being the first female African-American mayor for the City of Toledo. We are making history, and it's about time.

Clinton is expected to accept the nomination and speak to the DNC around 10 p.m.