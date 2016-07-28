Democratic National Convention: Who's Speaking Thursday?

The Democratic National Convention is underway in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, each state announced its delegate totals from the primary season, affirming Hillary Clinton as the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. party.

Day two of the convention also featured one of the most-anticipated speakers - President Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, two very familiar faces took the stage - Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama, who have both been champions for the Clinton campaign.

And a name people in northwest Ohio may recognize, Sharon Belkofer, helped introduce the President. The Wood County woman is a Perrysburg Democratic Club Trustee and is on the Rossford School Board.

On Thursday, the convention's last day, Chelsea Clinton is scheduled to introduce her mother's nomination acceptance speech.

Thursday's Full Lineup:

Gavel In - 4 p.m.

Henrietta Ivey Henrietta is a home care worker Hillary met while campaigning in Michigan who is helping to lead the Fight for $15.

Beth Mathias Beth works two jobs and her husband works the nightshift at a factory in Ohio. Hillary met Beth at a roundtable in Marion.

Jensen Walcott & Jake Reed Jensen was fired from her job at a pizza restaurant in Bonner Springs, KS for asking her boss why she was paid 25 cents less than her male co-worker and friend, Jake. After Jensen and Jake’s story came to light, Hillary tweeted “Good for you, Jensen. Every woman deserves equal pay, no matter what her age. Keep up the hard work—and courage!”

Khizr Khan Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun S. M. Khan was a University of Virginia graduate and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving the United States in the ten years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Clinton spoke extensively about Kahn during a speech in Minneapolis.

Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Gavel Out

