Sandusky Perkins
Head Coach: Jason Ziegler
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 3714 Campbell St, Sandusky, OH, 44870
2017 Results
Sandusky-Perkins 21 vs. Huron 27
Sandusky-Perkins 6 @ Mansfield 39
Sandusky-Perkins 14 vs. Genoa 52
Sandusky-Perkins 12 vs. Vermilion 35
Sandusky-Perkins 0 @ Oak Harbor 37
Sandusky-Perkins @ Clyde
Sandusky-Perkins vs. Bellevue
Sandusky-Perkins vs. Norwlk
Sandusky-Perkins @ Columbian
Sandusky-Perkins @ Sandusky
