Port Clinton
Head Coach: Beau Carmon
2016 Record: 10-2
Stadium Address: 821 Jefferson St, Port Clinton, OH, 43452
2017 Results
Port Clinton 7 vs. Sandusky 41
Port Clinton 28 vs. Rossford 7
Port Clinton 27 @ Norwalk 21
Port Clinton 42 vs. Fremont St. Joseph 7
Port Clinton 3 @ Clyde 49
Port Clinton vs. Edison
Port Clinton @ Vermilion
Port Clinton @ Shelby
Port Clinton @ Huron
Port Clinton vs. Oak Harbor
