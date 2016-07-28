Swanton - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Swanton

Swanton

Head Coach: Mike Vicars

2016 Record: 10-2

Stadium Address: 601 N Main St, Swanton, OH, 43558 

2017 Results

Swanton 13 @ North Union 7

Swanton 13 @ Start 34

Swanton 49 vs. Rogers 6

Swanton 24 @ Bryan 27

Swanton 43 vs. Evergreen 22

Swanton @ Patrick Henry

Swanton @ Wauseon

Swanton vs. Liberty Center

Swanton vs. Delta

Swanton @ Archbold

