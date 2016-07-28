Patrick Henry
Head Coach: Bill Inselmann
2016 Record: 13-1
Stadium Address: 600 OH-18, Hamler, OH, 43524
2017 Results
Patrick Henry 6 @ Leipsic 7
Patrick Henry 0 vs. Marion Local 41
Patrick Henry 43 vs. Columbus Grove 25
Patrick Henry 35 vs. Delta 22
Patrick Henry 13 @ Archbold 42
Patrick Henry vs. Swanton
Patrick Henry @ Evergreen
Patrick Henry vs. Bryan
Patrick Henry @ Wauseon
Patrick Henry vs. Liberty Center
