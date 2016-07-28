Montpelier
Head Coach: Steven Brancheau
2016 Record: 7-3
Stadium Address: 1015 E Brown Rd, Montpelier, OH, 43543
2017 Results
Montpelier 28 @ Antwerp 32
Montpelier 26 vs. Evergreen 29
Montpelier 6 vs. Edgerton 46
Montpelier 7 @ Woodward 64
Montpelier 49 vs. Toledo Christian 27
Montpelier @ Ottawa Hills
Montpelier vs. Gibsonburg
Montpelier vs. Hilltop
Montpelier @ Edon
Montpelier @ Northwood
