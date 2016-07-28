Bryan - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bryan

Bryan 

Head Coach: Grant Redhead

2016 Record: 3-7

Stadium Address: 1350 W Fountain Grove Dr, Bryan, OH, 43506 

2017 Results

Bryan 7 vs. Van Wert 27

Bryan 20 @ Woodward 14

Bryan 6 @ Fairview 15

Bryan 27 vs. Swanton 24

Bryan 14 @ Wauseon 48

Bryan vs. Archbold

Bryan vs. Delta

Bryan @ Patrick Henry

Bryan @ Liberty Center

Bryan vs. Evergreen

Powered by Frankly