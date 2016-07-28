Archbold
Head Coach: David Dominique
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 600 Lafayette St, Archbold, OH, 43502
2017 Results
Archbold 37 @ Hicksville 0
Archbold 33 vs. Liberty-Benton 34
Archbold 29 @ Lake 13
Archbold 24 @ Wauseon 21
Archbold 42 vs. Patrick Henry 13
Archbold @ Bryan
Archbold vs. Liberty Center
Archbold @ Delta
Archbold vs. Evergreen
Archbold vs. Swanton
