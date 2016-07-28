EDITORIAL: DISH customers at risk of losing WTOL Channel 11

If you are a DISH Network subscriber, you may be at risk of losing WTOL Channel 11.

As you might know, WTOL has to reach agreements with cable and satellite companies that distribute our signal to your home.

Most of the time these negotiations are handled quickly, and behind the scenes, with no interruption to your service. In fact, you rarely are aware of those negotiations, which in our view, is how it should be.

Unfortunately, to date, we have been unable to reach an agreement, meaning you could lose our station including the news, weather, and sports that you rely on. That also means you would miss WTOL programs like 60 Minutes, Big Brother, Zoo and Cleveland Browns Preseason Football.

Here at WTOL 11 we deeply value our relationship with our viewers! For more than 50 years, we have served our communities by supporting local charities and highlighting the issues that affect us each day.

We hope that we are able to reach a fair agreement with DISH Network by July 31 that will keep WTOL on their system here in our area. We promise to do all that we can to make that happen.

In the meantime, we will keep you updated, and please remember you always have choices:

We are free over the air and available through other providers in our community.

We also live stream our newscasts for free on our news app, weather app, mobile site and website.

Please take a moment to download our app and go to LocalCommitment.com for more information.

