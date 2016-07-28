73-year-old man pulled from pond in Defiance Co. dies

A 73-year-old man died Wednesday after being pulled from a pond in Defiance County.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. that a man had gone under the water and had not come back up at a pond on Buckskin Road.

After deputies arrived to the scene they pulled 73-year-old James Greenler from the water with the assistance of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and he was transported by Delaware Township Fire and Rescue to the Defiance Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sherwood Fire and Rescue and the Ney-Washington Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

