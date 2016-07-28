Tiffin Columbian - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin Columbian

Tiffin Columbian

Head Coach: Judd Lutz

2016 Record: 2-8

Stadium Address: 300 S Monroe St, Tiffin, OH 44883 

2017 Results

Columbian 20 @ Elida 42

Columbian 3 vs. Anthony Wayne 42

Columbian 24 @ Ashland 42

Columbian 45 vs. Start 21

Columbian 45 @ Vermilion 31

Columbian @ Sandusky

Columbian vs. Clyde

Columbian vs. Bellevue

Columbian vs. Perkins

Columbian @ Norwalk

Powered by Frankly