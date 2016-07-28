Tiffin Columbian
Head Coach: Judd Lutz
2016 Record: 2-8
Stadium Address: 300 S Monroe St, Tiffin, OH 44883
2017 Results
Columbian 20 @ Elida 42
Columbian 3 vs. Anthony Wayne 42
Columbian 24 @ Ashland 42
Columbian 45 vs. Start 21
Columbian 45 @ Vermilion 31
Columbian @ Sandusky
Columbian vs. Clyde
Columbian vs. Bellevue
Columbian vs. Perkins
Columbian @ Norwalk
