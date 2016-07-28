Sandusky
Head Coach: Mike Franklin
2016 Record: 10-2
Stadium Address: 2130 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH, 44870
2017 Results
Sandusky 41 @ Port Clinton 7
Sandusky 35 @ Huron 13
Sandusky 16 @ Fremont Ross 15
Sandusky 56 vs. Rogers 0
Sandusky 58 vs. Bowsher 0
Sandusky vs. Columbian
Sandusky @ Norwalk
Sandusky vs. Clyde
Sandusky @ Bellevue
Sandusky vs. Perkins
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.