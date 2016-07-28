Rossford
Head Coach: Todd Drusback
2016 Record: 7-4
Stadium Address: 701 Superior St, Rossford, OH, 43460
2017 Results
Rossford 34 vs. Bowling Green 28
Rossford 7 @ Port Clinton 28
Rossford 61 vs. Northwood 36
Rossford 58 vs. Woodmore 28
Rossford 22 @ Eastwood 56
Rossford @ Lake
Rossford vs. Elmwood
Rossford vs. Genoa
Rossford @ Fostoria
Rossford @ Otsego
