This year's Race for the Cure in Findlay is taking place right in the middle of a September heat wave. Temperatures at race time will be in the 70s. By midday expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under bright sunshine. This would be a hot and oppressive day right in the middle of summer, let alone in late September. Be sure to prepare for the conditions by drinking plenty of fluids and considering wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

More >>