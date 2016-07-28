Lake
Head Coach: Mark Emans
2016 Record: 4-6
Stadium Address: 28090 Lemoyne Rd, Millbury, OH, 43447
2017 Results
Lake 49 vs. Lakota 12
Lake 35 @ Northwood 13
Lake 13 vs. Archbold 29
Lake 7 vs. Genoa 29
Lake 38 @ Elmwood 0
Lake vs. Rossford
Lake @ Fostoria
Lake vs. Otsego
Lake @ Woodmore
Lake @ Eastwood
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.