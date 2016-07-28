Fostoria - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fostoria

Head Coach: Derek Kidwell

2016 Record: 4-6

Stadium Address: 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH, 44830 

2017 Results

Fostoria 35 vs. Oak Harbor 18

Fostoria 49 vs. Scott 48

Fostoria 53 vs. Cardinal Stritch 13

Fostoria 21 vs. Otsego 42

Fostoria 61 @ Woodmore 0

Fostoria vs. Eastwood

Fostoria vs. Lake

Fostoria @ Elmwood

Fostoria vs. Rossford

Fostoria @ Genoa Area

