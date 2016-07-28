Fostoria
Head Coach: Derek Kidwell
2016 Record: 4-6
Stadium Address: 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH, 44830
2017 Results
Fostoria 35 vs. Oak Harbor 18
Fostoria 49 vs. Scott 48
Fostoria 53 vs. Cardinal Stritch 13
Fostoria 21 vs. Otsego 42
Fostoria 61 @ Woodmore 0
Fostoria vs. Eastwood
Fostoria vs. Lake
Fostoria @ Elmwood
Fostoria vs. Rossford
Fostoria @ Genoa Area
