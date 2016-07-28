Two arrested during 'Christmas in July' in Put-in-Bay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested during 'Christmas in July' in Put-in-Bay

(Source: RNN/WTOL) (Source: RNN/WTOL)
PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

Christmas in July, one of Put-in-Bay's busiest and most popular weekends, did not end very merry for two local men. 

According to the Fremont News-Messenger, 23-year-old Isreal Colon of Lakewood, is facing several charges, including assault on a police officer. He's accused of attacking the Put-in-Bay officer from behind while he was dealing with the arrest of another subject.

Colon remains behind bars. The officer is okay. 

The Fremont News-Messenger also reports the arrest of 24-year-old Chris Staab of Toledo.

Police say rather than milk and cookies, Staab showed up to the festivities at a Put-in-Bay bar packing a gun and knife. He is now facing several other charges, including inducing panic. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly