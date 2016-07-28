Two arrested during 'Christmas in July' in Put-in-Bay

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Christmas in July, one of Put-in-Bay's busiest and most popular weekends, did not end very merry for two local men.

According to the Fremont News-Messenger, 23-year-old Isreal Colon of Lakewood, is facing several charges, including assault on a police officer. He's accused of attacking the Put-in-Bay officer from behind while he was dealing with the arrest of another subject.

Colon remains behind bars. The officer is okay.

The Fremont News-Messenger also reports the arrest of 24-year-old Chris Staab of Toledo.

Police say rather than milk and cookies, Staab showed up to the festivities at a Put-in-Bay bar packing a gun and knife. He is now facing several other charges, including inducing panic.

