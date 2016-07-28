Eastwood
Head Coach: Jerry Rutherford
2016 Record: 10-2
Stadium Address: 4900 Sugar Ridge Rd, Pemberville, OH, 43450
2017 Results
Eastwood 39 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Eastwood 34 @ Bowling Green 7
Eastwood 27 vs. Maumee 7
Eastwood 34 @ Elmwood 7
Eastwood 56 vs. Rossford 22
Eastwood @ Fostoria
Eastwood @ Otsego
Eastwood vs. Woodmore
Eastwood @ Genoa Area
Eastwood vs. Lake
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.