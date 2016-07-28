Eastwood - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Eastwood

Eastwood

Head Coach: Jerry Rutherford

2016 Record: 10-2

Stadium Address: 4900 Sugar Ridge Rd, Pemberville, OH, 43450 

2017 Results

Eastwood 39 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Eastwood 34 @ Bowling Green 7

Eastwood 27 vs. Maumee 7

Eastwood 34 @ Elmwood 7

Eastwood 56 vs. Rossford 22

Eastwood @ Fostoria

Eastwood @ Otsego

Eastwood vs. Woodmore

Eastwood @ Genoa Area

Eastwood vs. Lake

Powered by Frankly