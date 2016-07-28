Tinora
Head Coach: Kenny Krause
2016 Record: 7-4
Stadium Address: 5921 Domersville Rd, Defiance, OH, 43512
2017 Results
Tinora 0 vs. Liberty Center 30
Tinora 0 @ Wauseon 38
Tinora 24 @ Delta 6
Tinora 8 @ Ayersville 0
Tinora 20 vs. Holgate 0
Tinora @ Edgerton
Tinora vs. Hicksville
Tinora @ Fairview
Tinora @ Antwerp
Tinora vs. Wayne Trace
