Holgate

Holgate

Holgate  

Head Coach: James Wagner

2016 Record: 0-10

Stadium Address: 801 Joe E Brown Ave, Holgate, OH, 43527 

2017 Results

Holgate 21 @ North Baltimore 39

Holgate 13 @ Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Holgate 13 vs. Hilltop 32

Holgate 7 vs. Hicksville 39

Holgate 0 @ Tinora 20

Holgate vs. Antwerp

Holgate @ Wayne Trace

Holgate vs. Ayersville

Holgate vs. Fairview

Holgate @ Edgerton

