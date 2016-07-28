Holgate
Head Coach: James Wagner
2016 Record: 0-10
Stadium Address: 801 Joe E Brown Ave, Holgate, OH, 43527
2017 Results
Holgate 21 @ North Baltimore 39
Holgate 13 @ Waynesfield-Goshen 7
Holgate 13 vs. Hilltop 32
Holgate 7 vs. Hicksville 39
Holgate 0 @ Tinora 20
Holgate vs. Antwerp
Holgate @ Wayne Trace
Holgate vs. Ayersville
Holgate vs. Fairview
Holgate @ Edgerton
