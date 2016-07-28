Hicksville
Head Coach: Lucas Smith
2016 Record: 8-4
Stadium Address: 958 E High St, Hicksville, OH, 43526
2017 Results
Hicksville 0 vs. Archbold 37
Hicksville 40 @ Crestview 41
Hicksville 54 vs. Edon 12
Hicksville 39 @ Holgate 7
Hicksville 36 vs. Edgerton 35
Hicksville @ Fairview
Hicksville @ Tinora
Hicksville vs. Antwerp
Hicksville @ Wayne Trace
Hicksville vs. Ayersville
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.