Fairview
Head Coach: Doug Rakes
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 6289 US-127, Sherwood, OH, 43556
2017 Results
Fairview 14 vs. Wauseon 31
Fairview 18 @ Paulding 8
Fairview 15 vs. Bryan 6
Fairview 18 @ Edgerton 43
Fairview 7 @ Wayne Trace 19
Fairview vs. Hicksville
Fairview @ Ayersville
Fairview vs. Tinora
Fairview @ Holgate
Fairview vs. Antwerp
