Edgerton
Head Coach: Ben Wilhelm
2016 Record: 8-3
Stadium Address: 111 E River St, Edgerton, OH, 43517
2017 Results
Edgerton 42 @ Hilltop 7
Edgerton 55 vs. Edon 0
Edgerton 46 @ Montpelier 6
Edgerton 43 vs. Fairview 18
Edgerton 35 @ Hicksville 36
Edgerton vs. Tinora
Edgerton @ Antwerp
Edgerton vs. Wayne Trace
Edgerton @ Ayersville
Edgerton vs. Holgate
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.