Edgerton

Head Coach: Ben Wilhelm

2016 Record: 8-3

Stadium Address: 111 E River St, Edgerton, OH, 43517 

2017 Results

Edgerton 42 @ Hilltop 7

Edgerton 55 vs. Edon 0

Edgerton 46 @ Montpelier 6

Edgerton 43 vs. Fairview 18

Edgerton 35 @ Hicksville 36

Edgerton vs. Tinora

Edgerton @ Antwerp

Edgerton vs. Wayne Trace

Edgerton @ Ayersville

Edgerton vs. Holgate

