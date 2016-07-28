Ayersville - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ayersville

Head Coach: Chris Dales

2016 Record: 12-1

Stadium Address: 28046 Watson Rd, Defiance, OH, 43512 

2017 Results

Ayersville 25 @ Edon 19

Ayersville 27 @ Ottawa Hills 20

Ayersville 26 vs. Bluffton 20

Ayersville 0 vs. Tinora 8

Ayersville 36 @ Antwerp 0

Ayersville vs. Wayne Trace

Ayersville vs. Fairview

Ayersville @ Holgate

Ayersville vs. Edgerton

Ayersville @ Hicksville

