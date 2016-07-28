Ayersville
Head Coach: Chris Dales
2016 Record: 12-1
Stadium Address: 28046 Watson Rd, Defiance, OH, 43512
2017 Results
Ayersville 25 @ Edon 19
Ayersville 27 @ Ottawa Hills 20
Ayersville 26 vs. Bluffton 20
Ayersville 0 vs. Tinora 8
Ayersville 36 @ Antwerp 0
Ayersville vs. Wayne Trace
Ayersville vs. Fairview
Ayersville @ Holgate
Ayersville vs. Edgerton
Ayersville @ Hicksville
