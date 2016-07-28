Sylvania Southview
Head Coach: Jim Mayzes
2016 Record: 0-10
Stadium Address: 7225 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, OH, 43560
2017 Results
Southview 26 @ Millington 29
Southview 6 vs. Fremont Ross 20
Southview 36 vs. Scott 0
Southview 6 vs. Anthony Wayne 41
Southview 7 vs. Perrysburg 34
Southview @ Springfield
Southview @ Maumee
Southview vs. Napoleon
Southview @ Bowling Green
Southview vs. Northview
