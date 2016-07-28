Sylvania Northview - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Northview

Head Coach: Doug Downing

2016 Record: 5-5

Stadium Address: 5403 Silica Dr, Sylvania, OH, 43560 

2017 Results

Northview 24 @ Waite 7

Northview 31 vs. Clay 0

Northview 43 vs. Bowsher 21

Northview 17 @ Maumee 7

Northview 24 @ Springfield 21

Northview vs. Napoleon

Northview vs. Bowling Green

Northview @ Anthony Wayne

Northview vs. Perrysburg

Northview @ Southview

Powered by Frankly