Sylvania Northview
Head Coach: Doug Downing
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 5403 Silica Dr, Sylvania, OH, 43560
2017 Results
Northview 24 @ Waite 7
Northview 31 vs. Clay 0
Northview 43 vs. Bowsher 21
Northview 17 @ Maumee 7
Northview 24 @ Springfield 21
Northview vs. Napoleon
Northview vs. Bowling Green
Northview @ Anthony Wayne
Northview vs. Perrysburg
Northview @ Southview
