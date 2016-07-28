Springfield
Head Coach: Pat Gucciardo
2016 Record: 10-1
Stadium Address: 1470 S McCord Rd, Holland, OH, 43528
2017 Results
Springfield 18 @ Fremont Ross 28
Springfield 48 @ Bowsher 7
Springfield 24 @ Worthington Kilbourne 14
Springfield 43 @ Bowling Green 14
Springfield 21 vs. Northview 24
Springfield vs. Southview
Springfield @ Napoleon
Springfield @ Perrysburg
Springfield vs. Maumee
Springfield vs. Anthony Wayne
