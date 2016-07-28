Perrysburg
Head Coach: Matt Kregel
2016 Record: 6-4
Stadium Address: 550 E South Boundary, Perrysburg, OH
2017 Results
Perrysburg 0 vs. Dublin Coffman 45
Perrysburg 6 vs. St. John's 17
Perrysburg 14 @ Whitmer 49
Perrysburg 29 vs. Napoleon 27
Perrysburg 34 @ Southview 7
Perrysburg @ Bowling Green
Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg vs. Springfield
Perrysburg @ Northview
Perrysburg @ Maumee
