Perrysburg - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg

Perrysburg

Head Coach: Matt Kregel

2016 Record: 6-4

Stadium Address: 550 E South Boundary, Perrysburg, OH 

2017 Results

Perrysburg 0 vs. Dublin Coffman 45

Perrysburg 6 vs. St. John's 17

Perrysburg 14 @ Whitmer 49

Perrysburg 29 vs. Napoleon 27

Perrysburg 34 @ Southview 7

Perrysburg @ Bowling Green

Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg vs. Springfield

Perrysburg @ Northview

Perrysburg @ Maumee

Powered by Frankly