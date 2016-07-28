Napoleon
Head Coach: Tory Strock
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 701 Briarheath Ave, Napoleon, OH, 43545
2017 Results
Napoleon 21 @ Defiance 7
Napoleon 7 vs. Liberty Center 24
Napoleon 23 vs. Wauseon 28
Napoleon 27 @ Perrysburg 29
Napoleon 0 vs. Maumee 21
Napoleon @ Northview
Napoleon vs. Springfield
Napoleon @ Southview
Napoleon @ Anthony Wayne
Napoleon vs. Bowling Green
