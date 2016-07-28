Maumee
Head Coach: Marc Gibson
2016 Record: 4-6
Stadium Address: 1147 Saco St, Maumee, OH, 43537
2017 Results
Maumee 41 vs. Bowsher 8
Maumee 49 vs. Waite 30
Maumee 7 @ Eastwood 27
Maumee 7 vs. Northview 17
Maumee 21 @ Napoleon 0
Maumee @ Anthony Wayne
Maumee vs. Southview
Maumee @ Bowling Green
Maumee @ Springfield
Maumee vs. Perrysburg
