Bowling Green
Head Coach: Dirk Conner
2016 Record: 7-4
Stadium Address: 530 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH, 43402
2017 Results
Bowling Green 41 @ Rossford 34
Bowling Green 7 vs. Eastwood 34
Bowling Green 41 @ Otsego 27
Bowling Green 14 vs. Springfield 43
Bowling Green 0 @ Anthony Wayne 31
Bowling Green vs. Perrysburg
Bowling Green @ Northview
Bowling Green vs. Maumee
Bowling Green vs. Southview
Bowling Green @ Napoleon
