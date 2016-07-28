Hilltop
Head Coach: Mike Bump
2016 Record: 2-8
Stadium Address: 1401 W Jackson St, West Unity, OH, 43570
2017 Results
Hilltop 7 vs. Edgerton 42
Hilltop 48 vs. Antwerp 37
Hilltop 32 @ Holgate 13
Hilltop 35 @ Cardinal Stritch 15
Hilltop 32 @ Edon 31
Hilltop vs. Toledo Christian
Hilltop vs. Ottawa Hills
Hilltop @ Monpelier
Hilltop vs. Danbury
Hilltop @ Gibsonburg
