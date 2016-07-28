Vanlue - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vanlue

Vanlue

Head Coach: Chris Yeater

2016 Record: 2-8

Stadium Address: 301 East St, Vanlue, OH, 45890 

2017 Results

Vanlue 19 @ Danbury 39

Vanlue 43 vs. Horizon Science Academy 0

Vanlue 6 vs. Van Buren 52

Vanlue 0 vs. Riverdale 41

Vanlue 0 @ Arcadia 42

Vanlue @ Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue vs. Leipsic

Vanlue @ Cory-Rawson

Vanlue @ Arlington

Vanlue vs. North Baltimore

Powered by Frankly