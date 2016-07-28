Vanlue
Head Coach: Chris Yeater
2016 Record: 2-8
Stadium Address: 301 East St, Vanlue, OH, 45890
2017 Results
Vanlue 19 @ Danbury 39
Vanlue 43 vs. Horizon Science Academy 0
Vanlue 6 vs. Van Buren 52
Vanlue 0 vs. Riverdale 41
Vanlue 0 @ Arcadia 42
Vanlue @ Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue vs. Leipsic
Vanlue @ Cory-Rawson
Vanlue @ Arlington
Vanlue vs. North Baltimore
