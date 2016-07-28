Van Buren
Head Coach: Pat Gehrisch
2016 Record: 7-3
Stadium Address: 217 S Main St, Van Buren, OH, 45889
2017 Results
Van Buren 7 vs. Carey 12
Van Buren 35 @ Bluffton 18
Van Buren 52 @ Vanlue 6
Van Buren 0 vs. Liberty-Benton 28
Van Buren 24 @ Hopewell-Loudon 20
Van Buren @ North Baltimore
Van Buren vs. Cory-Rawson
Van Buren vs. McComb
Van Buren vs. Riverdale
Van Buren @ Arcadia
