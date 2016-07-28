Pandora-Gilboa
Head Coach: Matthew Hersey
2016 Record: 3-7
Stadium Address: 410 Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH, 45877
2017 Schedule
Pandora-Gilboa 27 vs. Columbus Grove 14
Pandora-Gilboa 20 vs. Calvert 6
Pandora-Gilboa 28 vs. Arlington 0
Pandora-Gilboa 74 @ North Baltimore 18
Pandora-Gilboa 39 @ Leipsic 20
Pandora-Gilboa vs. Vanlue
Pandora-Gilboa vs. Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa @ Hopewell-Loudon
Pandora-Gilboa @ McComb
Pandora-Gilboa vs. Cory-Rawson
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.