Pandora-Gilboa

Pandora-Gilboa

Head Coach: Matthew Hersey

2016 Record: 3-7

Stadium Address: 410 Rocket Ridge, Pandora, OH, 45877 

2017 Schedule

Pandora-Gilboa 27 vs. Columbus Grove 14

Pandora-Gilboa 20 vs. Calvert 6

Pandora-Gilboa 28 vs. Arlington 0

Pandora-Gilboa 74 @ North Baltimore 18

Pandora-Gilboa 39 @ Leipsic 20

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Vanlue

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa @ Hopewell-Loudon

Pandora-Gilboa @ McComb

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Cory-Rawson

