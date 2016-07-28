North Baltimore
Head Coach: Greg Bishop
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 2012 Tiger Dr, North Baltimore, OH, 45872
2016 Results
North Baltimore 39 vs. Holgate 21
North Baltimore 28 @ Otsego 49
North Baltimore 47 @ Riverdale 44
North Baltimore 18 vs. Pandora-Gilboa 74
North Baltimore 57 vs. Cory-Rawson 17
North Baltimore vs. Van Buren
North Baltimore @ Arlington
North Baltimore @ Leipsic
North Baltimore vs. Arcadia
North Baltimore @ Vanlue
