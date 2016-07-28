McComb
Head Coach: Kris Alge
2016 Record: 12-2
Stadium Address: 328 S Todd St, McComb, OH, 45858
2016 Results
McComb 51 vs. Delta 6
McComb 28 @ Wayne Trace 31
McComb 45 vs. Hopewell-Loudon 7
McComb 55 @ Arcadia 0
McComb 41 vs. Arlington 7
McComb vs. Leipsic
McComb @ Riverdale
McComb @ Van Buren
McComb vs. Pandora-Gilboa
McComb @ Liberty-Benton
