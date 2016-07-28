Hopewell-Loudon
Head Coach: Brian Colatuglio
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 181 N County Rd 7, Bascom, OH, 44809
2017 Results
Hopewell-Loudon 12 vs. Calvert 21
Hopewell-Loudon 44 vs. Elmwood 17
Hopewell-Loudon 7 @ McComb 45
Hopewell-Loudon 14 vs. Leipsic 35
Hopewell-Loudon 20 vs. Van Buren 24
Hopewell-Loudon @ Arlington
Hopewell-Loudon @ Arcadia
Hopewell-Loudon vs. Pandora-Gilboa
Hopewell-Loudon vs. Liberty-Benton
Hopewell-Loudon @ Riverdale
