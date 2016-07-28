Cory-Rawson - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cory-Rawson

Cory-Rawson

Head Coach: Cory Hefner

2016 Record: 3-7

Stadium Address: 3930 Co Rd 26, Rawson, OH, 45881

2017 Results

Cory-Rawson 7 @ Bluffton 41

Cory-Rawson 0 vs. Upper Scioto Valley 26

Cory-Rawson 61 vs. Arcadia 0

Cory-Rawson 7 @ Arlington 42

Cory-Rawson 17 @ North Baltimore 57

Cory-Rawson vs. Riverdale 

Cory-Rawson @ Van Buren

Cory-Rawson vs. Vanlue

Cory-Rawson vs. Leipsic

Cory-Rawson @ Pandora-Gilboa

Powered by Frankly