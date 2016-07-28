Cory-Rawson
Head Coach: Cory Hefner
2016 Record: 3-7
Stadium Address: 3930 Co Rd 26, Rawson, OH, 45881
2017 Results
Cory-Rawson 7 @ Bluffton 41
Cory-Rawson 0 vs. Upper Scioto Valley 26
Cory-Rawson 61 vs. Arcadia 0
Cory-Rawson 7 @ Arlington 42
Cory-Rawson 17 @ North Baltimore 57
Cory-Rawson vs. Riverdale
Cory-Rawson @ Van Buren
Cory-Rawson vs. Vanlue
Cory-Rawson vs. Leipsic
Cory-Rawson @ Pandora-Gilboa
