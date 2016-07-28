Arlington
Head Coach: Josh McGrain
2015 Record: 8-4
Stadium Address: 336 S Main St, Arlington, OH, 45814
2016 Results
Arlington 0 @ Ana 52
Arlington 20 vs. Ada 34
Arlington 0 @ Pandora-Gilboa 28
Arlington 42 vs. Cory-Rawson 7
Arlington 7 @ McComb 41
Arlington vs. Hopewell-Loudon
Arlington vs. North Baltimore
Arlington @ Liberty-Benton
Arlington vs. Vanlue
Arlington @ Leipsic
