Arcadia
Head Coach: Ethan Percer
2016 Record: 0-10
Stadium Address: 19033 OH-12, Arcadia, OH 44804
2017 Results
Arcadia 28 @ Hardin Northern 50
Arcadia 51 vs. Ridgemont 12
Arcadia 0 @ Cory-Rawson 61
Arcadia 0 vs. McComb 55
Arcadia 42 vs. Vanlue 0
Arcadia @ Liberty-Benton
Arcadia vs. Hopewell-Loudon
Arcadia @ Riverdale
Arcadia @ North Balitmore
Arcadia vs. Van Buren
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.