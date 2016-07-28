Toledo St. John's
Head Coach: Larry McDaniel
2016 Record: 6-4
Stadium Address: 5901 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH, 43615
2017 Results
St. John's 28 @ Bedford 35
St. John's 17 @ Perrysburg 6
St. John's 26 vs. Mansfield 21
St. John's 0 @ Whitmer 31
St. John's 20 vs. Fremont Ross 23
St. John's @ St. Francis
St. John's vs. Findlay
St. John's @ Clay
St. John's @ Lima Senior
St. John's vs. Central Catholic
