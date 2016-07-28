Toledo Central Catholic
Head Coach: Greg Dempsey
2016 Record: 13-1
Stadium Address: 2550 Cherry Street, Toledo, OH, 43608
2017 Results
Central Catholic 35 @ Bishop Hartley 16
Central Catholic 21 vs. Detroit King 13
Central Catholic 23 vs. Canada Prep 8
Central Catholic 37 vs. Lima Senior 6
Central Catholic 41 @ Clay 10
Central Catholic vs. Whitmer
Central Catholic @ Fremont Ross
Central Catholic vs. St. Francis
Central Catholic vs. Findlay
Central Catholic @ St. John's
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.