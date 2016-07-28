Oregon Clay
Head Coach: Mike Lee
2016 Record: 3-7
Stadium Address: 5665 Seaman Rd, Oregon, OH, 43616
2017 Results
Clay 41 @ Rogers 0
Clay 0 @ Northview 31
Clay 32 vs. Waite 6
Clay 13 @ St. Francis 10
Clay 10 vs. Central Catholic 41
Clay vs. Findlay
Clay @ Whitmer
Clay vs. St. John's
Clay @ Fremont Ross
Clay vs. Lima Senior
